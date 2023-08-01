The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.360/.506 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 47 walks and 38 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .278/.351/.388 on the year.

Kwan takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 20 starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 6.3 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 115 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .301/.380/.510 on the year.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 103 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .252/.347/.428 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

