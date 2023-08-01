The Houston Astros (60-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-54) meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (8-7) for the Astros and Gavin Williams (1-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Williams is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (8-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, a 4.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.143 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Valdez has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

