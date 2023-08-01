Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Bell (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .233.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (62 of 97), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (38.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.3%).
- In 22.7% of his games this season (22 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.314
|OBP
|.322
|.371
|SLG
|.395
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.29), 20th in WHIP (1.143), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
