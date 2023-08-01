Josh Naylor -- .256 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .308 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 64 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 42.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .305 AVG .311 .342 OBP .355 .475 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings