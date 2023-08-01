Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

In 61 of 104 games this year (58.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 104 games this season.

In 17 games this year (16.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (2.9%) he had two or more.

In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .201 AVG .265 .267 OBP .332 .270 SLG .319 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 2 SB 10

