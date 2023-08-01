On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .226 AVG .184 .273 OBP .200 .290 SLG .286 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings