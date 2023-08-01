Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.5% of his games this season (73 of 105), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 games this year (23.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.264
|AVG
|.291
|.354
|OBP
|.347
|.365
|SLG
|.409
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|32/27
|K/BB
|20/20
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Valdez (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
