On Tuesday, Tyler Freeman (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .293 with six doubles and seven walks.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has not homered in his 28 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .361 AVG .239 .452 OBP .265 .444 SLG .304 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 3/6 K/BB 10/1 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings