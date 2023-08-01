Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Freeman (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .293 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including seven multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has not homered in his 28 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.361
|AVG
|.239
|.452
|OBP
|.265
|.444
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|3/6
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.