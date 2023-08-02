Wednesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (61-47) against the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-2) for the Astros and Tanner Bibee (7-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (444 total, 4.1 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule