Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Guardians matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +150 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 45 of its 107 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 25-31 22-16 31-39 36-33 17-22

