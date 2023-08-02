Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 82 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .382 this season.

The Guardians' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (7-2) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 White Sox L 3-0 Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard - 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi

