Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (61-47), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+150). An 8-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 42 out of the 71 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 20-9 (winning 69% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

