Guardians vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
The Houston Astros (61-47) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.
The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.11 ERA).
Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
- Bibee is aiming to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Bibee will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (7-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.
- Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.33), 27th in WHIP (1.194), and 31st in K/9 (8.6).
Cristian Javier vs. Guardians
- The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.382) and 82 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 7-for-21 with four doubles and four RBI over five innings.
