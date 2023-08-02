Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland with 111 hits, batting .308 this season with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 64 of 96 games this season (66.7%), including 34 multi-hit games (35.4%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (20.8%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .305 AVG .311 .342 OBP .355 .475 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 31 RBI 48 30/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings