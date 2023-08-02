Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland with 111 hits, batting .308 this season with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 64 of 96 games this season (66.7%), including 34 multi-hit games (35.4%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (20.8%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.305
|AVG
|.311
|.342
|OBP
|.355
|.475
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Blanco will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old righty.
