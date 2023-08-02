The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (17.1%).
  • In 105 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (16.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.9%).
  • He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 55
.201 AVG .261
.267 OBP .327
.270 SLG .314
9 XBH 9
0 HR 0
10 RBI 10
39/15 K/BB 40/18
2 SB 10

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Blanco will start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
