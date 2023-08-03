Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser (3-3) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-7).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 18-15, a 54.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 41.2%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 29-32 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (442 total, 4.1 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 29 @ Braves L 11-5 Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder July 30 @ Braves L 8-6 Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver July 31 @ Nationals L 5-3 Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin August 1 @ Nationals W 6-4 Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray August 2 @ Nationals L 3-2 Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore August 3 Pirates - Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller August 4 Pirates - Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester August 5 Pirates - Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill August 6 Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Johan Oviedo August 7 Rockies - Wade Miley vs Peter Lambert August 8 Rockies - Adrian Houser vs Kyle Freeland

Pirates Schedule