2023 Wyndham Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
At the 2023 Wyndham Championship, from August 3- 6 at Sedgefield Country Club ($7.6M purse), Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite at +2000. Joohyung Kim is the defending champ.
Wyndham Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|3M Open
|30th
|-10
|14
|64-70-73-67
|The Open Championship
|13th
|-3
|10
|70-72-69-70
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|-1
|-
|75-68
Si Woo Kim
- Tee Time: 12:49 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|MC
|+7
|-
|69-80
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|+2
|-
|72-70
|U.S. Open
|39th
|+4
|205
|67-72-71-74
Sung-Jae Im
- Tee Time: 1:11 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Im Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|3M Open
|MC
|-1
|-
|70-71
|The Open Championship
|20th
|-1
|12
|70-74-67-72
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|E
|-
|70-70
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Henley Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|MC
|+7
|-
|73-76
|John Deere Classic
|35th
|-10
|11
|69-68-70-67
|Travelers Championship
|19th
|-14
|9
|69-65-69-63
Sam Burns
- Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Burns Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Open Championship
|MC
|+6
|-
|73-75
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19th
|-6
|9
|67-65-71-71
|U.S. Open
|32nd
|+3
|204
|69-70-71-73
Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Denny McCarthy
|+2500
|JT Poston
|+2800
|Justin Thomas
|+3300
|Shane Lowry
|+3300
|Adam Scott
|+3300
|Stephan Jaeger
|+4000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+4000
|Aaron Rai
|+4000
|Cameron Davis
|+4000
|Alex Smalley
|+4000
