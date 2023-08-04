Alycia Parks 2023 National Bank Open Odds
The National Bank Open continues in Montréal, Quebec, with Alycia Parks in the round of 64 against Lauren Davis. Parks has +15000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Iga.
Parks at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Parks' Next Match
Parks has advanced to the round of 64, where she will meet Davis on Monday, August 7 at 8:15 PM ET (after beating Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2).
Parks Stats
- Parks defeated Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Parks is 19-20 over the past year, with one tournament win.
- Parks has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 13-10 on that surface.
- In her 39 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Parks has averaged 22.2 games.
- Parks, in 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.8 games per match and won 49.9% of them.
- Parks has won 24.4% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games over the past year.
- On hard courts, Parks, over the past year, has claimed 73.7% of her service games and 23.8% of her return games.
