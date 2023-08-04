How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Steven Kwan and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (82).
- Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (446 total).
- The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 6.9 per game.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.281).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Allen is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.
- Allen will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Ronel Blanco
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|-
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
