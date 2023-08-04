Steven Kwan and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (82).

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (446 total).

The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 6.9 per game.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Allen is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Allen will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard - 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman

