Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.357/.499 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 48 walks and 38 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.347/.382 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.320/.551 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 93 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He's slashed .246/.315/.421 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5

