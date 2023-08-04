Friday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (53-56) against the Chicago White Sox (43-67) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (4-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (4-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 32 out of the 55 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 446 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

