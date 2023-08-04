Myles Straw -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while batting .233.
  • In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • In 105 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 55
.201 AVG .261
.267 OBP .327
.270 SLG .314
9 XBH 9
0 HR 0
10 RBI 10
39/15 K/BB 40/18
2 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
