Myles Straw -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks while batting .233.

In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Straw has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

In 105 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 16.2% of his games this year, Straw has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .201 AVG .261 .267 OBP .327 .270 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 2 SB 10

