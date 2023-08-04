Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .221 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), with at least two hits four times (14.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 28 games so far this season.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.218
|.273
|OBP
|.246
|.290
|SLG
|.309
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
