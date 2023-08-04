Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-60) clashing at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.
The probable pitchers are Zack Littell (1-2) for the Rays and Reese Olson (1-4) for the Tigers.
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 58, or 65.9%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 42-15 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 60% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 573.
- The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-5.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (424 total, 3.9 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Astros
|L 17-4
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
|July 30
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|W 5-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|W 5-2
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|L 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal
|August 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|L 8-6
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|L 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Johan Oviedo
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Littell
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|Rays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 7
|Twins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Joe Ryan
|August 8
|Twins
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Sonny Gray
|August 9
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
