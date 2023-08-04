On Friday, Steven Kwan (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

In 68.2% of his games this season (73 of 107), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (31.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50.5% of his games this season (54 of 107), with two or more runs 12 times (11.2%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .264 AVG .282 .354 OBP .340 .365 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 32/27 K/BB 23/21 7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings