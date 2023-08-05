Ayaka Furue is ready for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links (par-72) in Troon, United Kingdom from August 3-5. The purse is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Furue at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Furue has finished in the top 20 four times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in two.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Furue will look to extend her streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 23 -6 271 0 23 6 8 $1.5M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,494 yards, Dundonald Links is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,019 yards .

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

Furue will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,546 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Furue shot better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Furue recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, worse than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Furue had six bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.6).

Furue's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

At that most recent outing, Furue carded a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Furue finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.6.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Furue finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards
Furue Odds to Win: +1800

