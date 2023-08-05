Gabriel Arias -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .206 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 26 of 61 games this year (42.6%), including seven multi-hit games (11.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Arias has picked up an RBI in five games this season (8.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.9%).

In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .143 AVG .253 .268 OBP .330 .186 SLG .421 3 XBH 8 0 HR 4 0 RBI 8 28/12 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings