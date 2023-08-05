Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Arias -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .206 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 26 of 61 games this year (42.6%), including seven multi-hit games (11.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has picked up an RBI in five games this season (8.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.9%).
- In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.143
|AVG
|.253
|.268
|OBP
|.330
|.186
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|8
|28/12
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (4-10) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
