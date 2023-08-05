Jose Ramirez and Yasmani Grandal will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet at Progressive Field on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 83 home runs.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.382).

The Guardians' .251 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (450 total).

The Guardians rank 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the fewest Ks in baseball.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.282).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Syndergaard enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Syndergaard heads into this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah

