Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-68) at Progressive Field on Saturday, August 5, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 6.68 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (4-10, 4.49 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 19-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (31.9%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.