Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on August 5, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Progressive Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Syndergaard Stats
- Noah Syndergaard (1-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Syndergaard has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Jul. 31
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|3.0
|7
|6
|6
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Rays
|May. 26
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.358/.498 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has recorded 120 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.348/.381 slash line so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .267/.319/.549 slash line so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has collected 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.347/.362 slash line on the season.
- Benintendi takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks and an RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
