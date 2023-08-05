The Chicago White Sox (43-68) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (4-10) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 6.68 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-10, 4.49 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.68, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 13 starts this season.

Syndergaard has made eight starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (4-10) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Kopech heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 appearances this season.

Michael Kopech vs. Guardians

He will face off against a Guardians offense that ranks 15th in the league with 940 total hits (on a .251 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .382 (27th in the league) with 83 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Kopech has pitched 12 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 11 against the Guardians this season.

