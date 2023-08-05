Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) versus the Chicago White Sox (43-68) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (4-10) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 19-9, a 67.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 450 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule