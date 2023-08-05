Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kole Calhoun is back in the lineup for the Cleveland Guardians and will face Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 46.0% of his games last season (57 of 124), Calhoun got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Calhoun drove in a run in 32 games last season out 124 (25.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 27 of 124 games last year, with multiple runs in eight of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.185
|AVG
|.206
|.236
|OBP
|.276
|.348
|SLG
|.314
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|20
|58/11
|K/BB
|78/16
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kopech (4-10 with a 4.49 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.