Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oscar Gonzalez and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (127 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .233 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and four walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In four games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|.257
|AVG
|.218
|.297
|OBP
|.246
|.371
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/2
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (4-10 with a 4.49 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.
