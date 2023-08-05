Oscar Gonzalez and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (127 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .233 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and four walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In four games this year, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 .257 AVG .218 .297 OBP .246 .371 SLG .309 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/2 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings