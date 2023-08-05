Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this year (25 of 108), with more than one RBI eight times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.265
|AVG
|.282
|.357
|OBP
|.340
|.365
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|32/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.49 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
