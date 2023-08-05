The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 116th in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this year (25 of 108), with more than one RBI eight times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .265 AVG .282 .357 OBP .340 .365 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 32/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

