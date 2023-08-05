Following the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Taylor Pendrith is currently 142nd with a score of +4.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Pendrith has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 48 -3 271 0 19 0 3 $1.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Pendrith's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 78th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Pendrith finished 142nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,011 yards.

Pendrith will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,317 yards during the past year.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Pendrith was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Pendrith did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Pendrith did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Pendrith carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent outing, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Pendrith finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Pendrith recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

