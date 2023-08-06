Cam Gallagher is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White SoxAugust 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .135 with five doubles and four walks.
  • In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
  • In four games this season (10.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 22
.109 AVG .154
.146 OBP .188
.130 SLG .215
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
14/2 K/BB 20/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
