Gabriel Arias -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .201 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • Arias has picked up a hit in 26 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Arias has had at least one RBI in 8.1% of his games this year (five of 62), with two or more RBI three times (4.8%).
  • In 13 games this season (21.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.135 AVG .253
.256 OBP .330
.176 SLG .421
3 XBH 8
0 HR 4
0 RBI 8
30/12 K/BB 32/11
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-4) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.