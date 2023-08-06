Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .201 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 26 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Arias has had at least one RBI in 8.1% of his games this year (five of 62), with two or more RBI three times (4.8%).
- In 13 games this season (21.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.135
|AVG
|.253
|.256
|OBP
|.330
|.176
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|8
|30/12
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-4) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
