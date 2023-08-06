The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 33-24 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.9% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Cleveland has a 19-10 record (winning 65.5% of its games).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Cleveland has played in 110 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-60-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 25-32 22-17 32-40 37-35 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.