The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 12:05 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert among those expected to step up at the plate.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (83).

Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Cleveland has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Guardians are 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 6.9 times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Xzavion Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away - Aaron Civale

