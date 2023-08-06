When the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) and Chicago White Sox (44-68) meet at Progressive Field on Sunday, August 6, Xzavion Curry will get the nod for the Guardians, while the White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens to the hill. The game will start at 12:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 19-10 record (winning 65.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (32.9%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.