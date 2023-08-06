Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) against the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on August 6.
The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 19-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 454 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Ronel Blanco
|August 4
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Noah Syndergaard vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Civale
