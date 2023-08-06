Kole Calhoun -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Calhoun had a hit 57 times last year in 124 games (46.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (12.9%).

He homered in 10 of 124 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun drove in a run in 25.8% of his 124 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.5% of them (13). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 21.8% of his games last year (27 of 124), he scored at least one run, and in eight (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 64 .185 AVG .206 .236 OBP .276 .348 SLG .314 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 29 RBI 20 58/11 K/BB 78/16 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)