On Monday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .132.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.3% of his games this season (12 of 41), with at least two hits three times (7.3%).

In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (9.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 41 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .102 AVG .154 .137 OBP .188 .122 SLG .215 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings