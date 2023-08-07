Guardians vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (63-50) against the Cleveland Guardians (54-58) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 7.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Astros
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Ronel Blanco
|August 4
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Mike Clevinger
|August 5
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Noah Syndergaard vs Michael Kopech
|August 6
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Xzavion Curry vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kevin Gausman
|August 10
|Blue Jays
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Alek Manoah
|August 11
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tyler Glasnow
