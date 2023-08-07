Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 457 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Williams has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away - Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Williams Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.