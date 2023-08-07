How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 84 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.
- The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 457 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Williams has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Ronel Blanco
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-4
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
|8/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Civale
|8/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tyler Glasnow
