The Toronto Blue Jays (63-50) will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (54-58) at Progressive Field on Monday, August 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-3, 3.37 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 41 out of the 73 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 25-20 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 5-17 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Cam Gallagher 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 2nd

