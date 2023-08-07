Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Blue Jays on August 7, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 121 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.359/.498 slash line so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.346/.378 so far this season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Hyun-Jin Ryu Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ryu Stats
- Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
Ryu Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|5.0
|9
|4
|4
|3
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .263/.340/.443 slash line on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 108 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .252/.322/.388 slash line on the season.
- Springer has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 5
|4-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
