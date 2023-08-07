The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

In 46.0% of his 124 games last season, Calhoun picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 8.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 124), Calhoun picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

In 21.8% of his 124 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.5%).

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 64 .185 AVG .206 .236 OBP .276 .348 SLG .314 15 XBH 12 7 HR 5 29 RBI 20 58/11 K/BB 78/16 1 SB 2

