Kole Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 46.0% of his 124 games last season, Calhoun picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 8.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 124), Calhoun picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 21.8% of his 124 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.5%).
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.185
|AVG
|.206
|.236
|OBP
|.276
|.348
|SLG
|.314
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|20
|58/11
|K/BB
|78/16
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Ryu (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
