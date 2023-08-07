Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 63 of 107 games this year (58.9%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.8%).

In 107 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 15.9% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 2.8%.

He has scored in 35 games this year (32.7%), including six multi-run games (5.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 55 .212 AVG .261 .275 OBP .327 .279 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 10

